Wigan Athletic striker outlines ambition for Summer Olympics call-up: ‘I’ve got one eye on it'

Charlie Kelman has one eye on a Summer Olympics call up

The Basildon-born striker, on loan at the DW Stadium from Queens Park Rangers, is the son of a Scottish-born father and an English-born mother.

Crucially however, his father became a U.S. citizen and lived there long enough to pass citizenship onto Charlie, who spent plenty of time in the States himself as a youngster.

Alongside his father, Kelman lived in Dallas from the ages of four through to 10, and then again for a year when he was 14, involved in the youth setup at MLS Western Conference outfit FC Dallas.

Speaking after his brace in Latics’ midweek draw at Charlton Athletic, the frontman said: “There’s a lot of very, very good players that are my age, but I’d like to think that I’m up there (in contention for a call-up).

“I’ve shown that against Charlton. Hopefully for the next three games I can keep scoring goals, and then you never know where that can take you.

“Obviously I’ve got one eye on it, so hopefully I can nick a late call up!”

This year’s Summer Olympics get underway on July 26 in Paris, just a few weeks after the Copa América takes place in the States.

In the Olympics, 15 of each country’s 18-man squad must be 23 or under, with only three players above the age limit able to be included as per the rules of the competition.

Most of the US’ more senior figures are expected to feature in the Copa América on home soil, and it’s France that Kelman is eyeing up a spot on the plane to.

In addition to Paris as the host city, matches in the Olympics will also be played across France in Bordeaux, Décines-Charpieu, Marseille, Nantes, Nice and Saint-Étienne, with the gold-medal game between the two finalists on Friday, August 9.