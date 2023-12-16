MATCH REPORT: Wigan Athletic fall to heartbreaking Port Vale defeat as unbeaten run comes to an end

Wigan Athletic saw their long unbeaten run come to an end following a 3-2 defeat to Port Vale in Sky Bet League One, despite fighting back for a 2-2 score with just more than 10 minutes remaining.

The result hands Shaun Maloney’s side only their second defeat in their last 15 games in all competitions, with Port Vale the better outfit on the afternoon.

Substitutes Chris Sze and Charlie Wyke had levelled the scores at 2-2 in the second half, having found themselves 2-0 down at the break, but Ethan Chislett’s completed hat-trick on 83 minutes saw his side to victory.

It was the club’s first trip to Vale Park since the League One title-winning campaign in 2015/16, with Steven Sessegnon named as the only change ahead of kick-off following last Saturday’s scoreless home draw to Lincoln City. The 23-year-old returned from injury for his first league start since November, replacing Liam Morrison.

The hosts were eager to strike early and hit the crossbar inside the opening three minutes. Former Latics man Gavin Massey proved to be a handful on the right wing, and it was Conor Grant’s deflected shot off Chislett that hit the woodwork in front of the relieved travelling supporters.

25-year-old Chislett continued to look dangerous and got his first on 20 minutes, with Massey, who played five seasons at the DW Stadium, providing the perfect assist to put the hosts in front.

Jonny Smith threatened on numerous occasions, but it was the the Valiants who continued to dominate the opening period and doubled their lead on 41 minutes.

Ollie Arblaster, who saw a simple shot saved by Sam Tickle earlier in the half, provided the assist after a strong run in the middle for Chislett to bag a first-half brace, with time and space to put his shot beyond Latics’ number one.

Stephen Humphrys was inches away from reducing the deficit just before the break - but his shot beat both Connor Ripley and the post as the score remained 2-0.

Port Vale continued with early pressure in the second half with Tickle forced into saves for shots from Ben Garrity and ex-Latics Academy player Alfie Devine.

But Latics grabbed the first one back through Sze with his first touch of the ball on the hour mark. Captain Callum Lang made a break out-wide and pulled it back for the super sub to make it 2-1.

It was then Wyke who levelled the scores on 77 minutes, having been brought on at half-time, with fellow substitute Callum McManaman curling in a cross from wide that fell straight to the forward’s feet inside the box and he made no mistake to make it 2-2.

But it took just five minutes for Port Vale to regain their lead through star man Chislett, who completed his hat-trick with a fine solo effort to find the back of the net.