Latics extended their unbeaten run under Maloney to four matches with Saturday's 0-0 draw with play-off chasing Norwich City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It could and should have been a victory, with Latics being utterly dominant for the opening 45 minutes only to be denied by City goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

Max Power was impressive again in the engine room against Norwich

But it was another huge step forward for Latics, with Power acknowledging the huge influence of Maloney.

“I think you can see over the course of the last four games under the gaffer that we have made loads of improvement," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know we still have a lot of tough games ahead, and we’ve got a certain points tally that we need to hit to retain our place in this division.

“I’m really confident we can do that, and we’ve got to keep grafting away.

"It always comes from the training pitch, and I think the gaffer has really pulled everyone together."

Latics recorded their third clean sheet in four matches under Maloney, but there was a lingering feeling of 'what might have been' at full-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is certainly an element of disappointment," Power added.

“I thought in the first half, we were outstanding and really put Norwich under pressure.

"We knew they are a possession-based team who want to play, and we made it really difficult for them.

“The clear disappointment is going in at half-time goalless, when another day, it could have been two or three nil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Equally, I think we showed two sides to ourselves in the second half, as we were really resilient and had to defend.

“We had to really dig in and it’s been a quick turnaround from travelling back from Bristol, and to putting in a performance like that today.

"The only disappointment is that we‘ve not won the game.

“I thought today was a real Wigan performance, both on and off the ball.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad