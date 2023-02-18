Latics dominated the first half from start to finish at the DW Stadium, but found City goalkeeper Angus Gunn in unbeatable mood.

Twice the custodian made brilliant saves to deny Callum Lang, and another to repel Will Keane, who also volleyed over while James McClean fired wide when well placed.

Shaun Maloney was frustrated with Latics' draw against Norwich

The second period was a largely forgettable affair, with neither side able to fashion a chance on target, leaving Maloney to reflect on what might have been.

When asked whether a draw was a fair result, Maloney replied: "Probably not.

"Although we had to defend more in the second half, we didn't give up many opportunities.

"In the first half, we were very good, and the only disappointing thing was not going in two or three goals up.

"And they were great opportunities as well, I really did think we did enough to win that game in the first half.

"We showed another side of ourselves in the second half when we had to defend a bit more.

"So it's mixed feelings looking back.

"I was really, really pleased with the players, they've been excellent since I came in.

"You could see in the last 10 minutes the team was getting very tired, we were dropping deeper and deeper.

"But our goalkeeper didn't have a lot to do, and that's credit to the defence and the two lads in midfield who worked incredibly hard.

"The only difference between a good performance and a very good performance was in that final third.

"We have to be a bit more clinical with the chances we're creating.

"Overall it's been a positive start, but that's all it is, and we go again on Monday."

Despite extending their unbeaten run since Maloney took charge to four matches, Latics drop two places to the foot of the Cham[pionship with Huddersfield and Blackpool both winning.

