News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show

Midfielder becomes latest player to depart Wigan Athletic as reshape continues

Tom Naylor hailed the 'Paul Cook effect' after ending his stay at Wigan Athletic by signing a three-year deal at National League outfit Chesterfield.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 21st Jun 2023, 19:53 BST- 1 min read

The 31-year-old midfielder moves on after an up and down two years at the DW Stadium.

Read More
Wigan Athletic players prepare for Christopher Park return ahead of Hungary trip

In his first season with Latics, Naylor played a key role in the League One title success under Leam Richardson.

Tom Naylor has moved to Chesterfield after two seasons with LaticsTom Naylor has moved to Chesterfield after two seasons with Latics
Tom Naylor has moved to Chesterfield after two seasons with Latics
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But last term was a complete disaster, as Latics suffered an immediate return to the second tier, amid well-documented off-field carnage.

And Naylor has chosen to drop another couple of divisions to move closer to his Derbyshire roots - and a promotion challenge under ex-Latics boss Cook.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to come home," said Naylor.

"With what is going on at the club, it’s an exciting time.

“The gaffer is an experienced manager who has managed some big teams and been promoted a few times.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I nearly signed for him at Wigan and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Naylor featured 86 times for Latics following his free transfer from Portsmouth in June 2021, including 38 appearances in the Championship last term.

"We wish Tom well in his future career and thank him for his efforts during his time as a Wigan Athletic player," read a Latics statement.

Naylor becomes the second player to leave Latics in the last week, after winger Anthony Scully's move to Portsmouth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In addition, defenders Tendayi Darikwa, Ryan Nyambe, Joe Bennett and Steven Caulker, and midfielders Jordan Cousins and Gwion Edwards, moved on after seeing out their contracts.

Related topics:Tom NaylorPaul CookNational LeagueChesterfieldAnthony ScullyLeague OnePortsmouth