Midfielder becomes latest player to depart Wigan Athletic as reshape continues

The 31-year-old midfielder moves on after an up and down two years at the DW Stadium.

In his first season with Latics, Naylor played a key role in the League One title success under Leam Richardson.

Tom Naylor has moved to Chesterfield after two seasons with Latics

But last term was a complete disaster, as Latics suffered an immediate return to the second tier, amid well-documented off-field carnage.

And Naylor has chosen to drop another couple of divisions to move closer to his Derbyshire roots - and a promotion challenge under ex-Latics boss Cook.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to come home," said Naylor.

"With what is going on at the club, it’s an exciting time.

“The gaffer is an experienced manager who has managed some big teams and been promoted a few times.

"I nearly signed for him at Wigan and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Naylor featured 86 times for Latics following his free transfer from Portsmouth in June 2021, including 38 appearances in the Championship last term.

"We wish Tom well in his future career and thank him for his efforts during his time as a Wigan Athletic player," read a Latics statement.

Naylor becomes the second player to leave Latics in the last week, after winger Anthony Scully's move to Portsmouth.

