Wigan Athletic players prepare for Christopher Park return ahead of Hungary trip
Wigan Athletic will spend the first week of July at the home of the Hungarian national team as part of their preparations ahead of the new campaign.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 21st Jun 2023, 18:38 BST- 1 min read
Shaun Maloney’s men return to training on Thursday, just as the fixtures for the new EFL season are released.
They'll spend the first week and half working at Christopher Park, before jetting off to Hungary on Sunday, July for a week’s stay at the Hungarian Federation Training Centre, in the Budapest suburb of Telki.
Latics will play one behind-closed-doors friendly during their stay in Hungary, before returning home for a series of quickfire fixtures against local opposition.