Scott Smith has joined Barrow on a two-year deal

Scott Smith has admitted he had a ‘bittersweet feeling’ after signing a two-year deal with League Two outfit Barrow following his release by Wigan Athletic.

The Latics Academy product, who went to Hawkley Hall High School, made 94 appearances for his hometown club, scoring two goals.

He becomes Barrow's first recruit of the summer, but acknowledged the huge wrench in leaving Latics after so long.

"It's obviously a bittersweet feeling for me, having been at Wigan for 12 years,” said Smith. "But at the same time I'm excited to take the next step in my career and see what I can achieve.

"This is my first opportunity to do that, and I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity Barrow have given me. And I look forward to repaying that as soon as I possibly can."

Smith was delighted to get the deal signed, sealed and delivered so soon after discovering his time at Wigan was up.

“It feels really good to be here," said the 24-year-old. "I’ve had a great morning up at Barrow with my agent, the manager, and the people behind the scenes at the club. Everyone has welcomed me really nicely and I look forward to getting going.

"I’ve had a lot of offers, but this one was the one that massively stood out to me. The interest I’ve had from Barrow and the way they’ve gone about it put them head and shoulders above the rest.

"The manager and the chief exec here really made it clear they wanted me to be part of the journey here, and being made to feel that wanted made it a no-brainer for me.

"It is a weight off my mind, and it means I can concentrate on enjoying the rest of the off-season before getting back to full training, and making sure I come back ready to go and ready to impress.”

Barrow head coach Andy Whing said: “We’ve been targeting Scott for quite a while now, and he played a lot of football in League One last season, he’s got a lot of the qualities I think we need.

“Scott loves a tackle, and I think the fans will love the way he plays and the aggressiveness within his game, and I think he’ll be a fantastic signing for us.”