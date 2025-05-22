Sam Tickle was named in the League One 'team of the year' after another impressive campaign

Ryan Lowe admits he hasn't been surprised in the slightest at Sam Tickle's brilliance during their short time together at Wigan Athletic.

Because the Latics head coach had admired him afar during his Preston North End days - but knew he could never get close to affording his transfer fee!

Tickle picked up an impressive 18 clean sheets during a difficult campaign all round for Latics.

He was also deservedly named in the League One 'team of the year' at the EFL Awards.

None of which came as a shock to Lowe, who had been alerted to the youngster's progress by a familiar face on his Preston backroom staff!

"Oh I knew about him...because (goalkeeping coach) Mike Pollitt kept telling me how good he was when I was at Preston, to try to sign him!" laughed Lowe. "The problem was he would have cost a lot of money unfortunately…

"I now have the pleasure of being able to work with him, and he's going to be one of the best. He was voted the best goalkeeper in the division, and we knew that anyway.

"I've worked with some very good goalkeepers like Michael Cooper, Alex Palmer, Freddie Woodman, Daniel Iversen...top, top keepers. And what I will say is Sam will also be a top, top keeper, if he continues to learn, continues to listen and continues to pull off saves like he has been doing.

"I'm challenging him to be even better in certain areas, and you know what, he's got better with his kicking. We all know he's got a whack on him, hasn't he!

"Sometimes it works...but he's got that little calmness and finesse in his kicking, he can clip balls, he's got a wonderful left foot.

"He can clip balls that other goalkeepers can't...I watch him during the warm-up, and every single one is spot on.

"Look, he's still learning, this is still only his second full season, and he's still got a long way to go. But he's making me proud, and I'm sure he's making his family proud, and also the Tics fans, as he makes his way in the game.

Tickle has already been linked with some of the biggest clubs in the land, with Arsenal and Manchester United believed to be among the 23-year-old's admirers.

However, with three years remaining of the long-term contract he signed last summer, Latics are in a very strong position regarding his future.

"In terms of the future, I don't really know what you want me to say," said Lowe. "He has three years left on his contract, so he's not going anywhere fast.

"And what I will say is we're not just going to sit back and allow any of our players to walk away cheaply, which has been the case before I got here for whatever reason.

"If there's anyone out there who wants to stump up the money we feel he's worth, then that's a conversation for the ownership group to discuss, rather than myself.

"I'll probably be privy to it, but the overall decision will be for the ownership group. As we sit here now, nothing like that has materialised, and we'll look forward to Sam being the best goalkeeper in the division with us again next season, and helping us to climb the table.

"It's great having the best goalkeeper in the division, but we just need to be a bit smarter around that and help him. Having said that, I can't criticise the defence too much, because we only conceded 42 goals...in the top three in the league.

"If we can stay that way, not conceding many goals, and change the top end of the field - and score more goals - we'll be in a good position."

Tickle has come a long way in a very short space of time, after being handed his league debut against Rotherham United by Shaun Maloney on the final day of the 2022/23 campaign.

He was handed the No.1 shirt that summer, and has played in all 92 league games since.

"Sam's an outstanding young player that the club should be very proud of," said Maloney in January of this year. "I don't know how many times I've sat here and raved about him.

"He just has massive impacts...he produces big moments. I don't know how many times I have to say it...but if there's a big moment, or a big save that needs to be made, this guy...honestly, this is the guy I'd want to make it.”