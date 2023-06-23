News you can trust since 1853
Midfielder lifts lid on decision to part company with Wigan Athletic

Tom Naylor has opened his heart on his difficult decision to leave Wigan Athletic - and putting his family first.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 16:20 BST- 2 min read

The 31-year-old signed for Chesterfield earlier this week on a three-year deal, joining up with ex-Latics boss Paul Cook and a host of other former DW favourites including Gary Roberts, Ryan Colclough and now Will Grigg.

Latics boss Shaun Maloney had wanted to keep Naylor - who was part of the League One title-winning side in 2021/22 - at the DW as part of his rebuild.

Tom Naylor has left Latics for Chesterfield after two years at the DW
But the player's desire to return to his Derbyshire roots ultimately proved decisive.

"Sadly, my time has come to an end playing for Wigan Athletic," he said. "However, a new challenge awaits.

"Getting an opportunity to be closer to home was a big part of this decision, having such a young family that I need to look after.

"After moving around for the best part of 11 years, it was something I could not turn down at this point in my career.

"It has been a pleasure playing for this great club and I've loved the two years I've spent here.

"Although we've had our ups and downs, getting promoted in my first season was a massive achievement, and something I will always be proud of.

"I've met some amazing people along the way, especially my team-mates, who have been brilliant from the beginning, so thank you.

"I'm very pleased the club is going back in the right direction with new ownership, after the tough 12 months we have just endured.

"I wish you the very best of luck for the future.

"It has been one hell of a ride, Tics, and I'm sure we will cross paths again."

Boss Maloney had already revealed location was the key factor in the transfer.

"Tom really wanted to move nearer to his family (in Derbyshire),” said Maloney.

"I only worked with Tom for three months, but I really liked him as a person...really liked him.

"But he's a family man, with two young kids, and I had to allow him that opportunity."

Latics have also lost defenders Tendayi Darikwa, Ryan Nyambe, Joe Bennett and Steven Caulker, as well as midfielders Jordan Cousins and Gwion Edwards,and forward Anthony Scully, since the end of last term.

