Midfielder ready for 'big challenge' after becoming third January signing

The 24-year-old midfielder spent the first half of the season on loan at Slavia Prague.

His form alerted big clubs in Belgium, but Latics have pulled off a major coup in bringing him to the DW Stadium.

Christ Tiehi has become Latics' third January signing

It's understood a permanent deal, understood to be in the region of £880,000, would be triggered if Latics retain their Championship status.

The powerful midfielder, who represented the Ivory Coast Under-20s at the Toulon Tournament, can’t get to get started under Kolo Toure – an Ivorian legend.

“I’m really excited to come to Wigan Athletic,” he said.

“It’s a big challenge for me, and I’m ready to try and do my best for the football club.

“I spoke to the coach, and he told me what he expects from me on the pitch.

"We also spoke about tactics, and I’m really excited.

"I’ve watched some of the games, and I can't wait to meet the players."

First in through the door at the DW this month was former Tottenham, Liverpool and England defender Steven Caulker, on a short-term deal until the end of the campaign.

He was followed by young Arsenal midfielder Miguel Azeez, who will spend the rest of the season with Latics on loan.

That balances the numbers after Nathan Broadhead (Everton) and Rarmani Edmonds-Green (Huddersfield) returned to their parent clubs, and Graeme Shinnie was loaned out to Aberdeen.

The move is still subject to EFL and FA approval, and international clearance.