Millwall manager noticed 'higher level' from Wigan Athletic
Millwall boss Gary Rowett felt the Kolo Toure effect allowed Wigan Athletic to play 'to a higher level' than in their recent games.
Latics were good value for their point at the Den, which kicked off the Toure era on a positive note.
The result saw Latics climb out of the bottom three as well as Millwall drop out of the play-off places.
And Rowett believes the fact it was Toure's first game in charge did his side no favours at all.
“Playing against Wigan – it’s another new manager we’ve faced – you know they are going to have a little bit of a lift and probably play to a level higher than they maybe have been in the previous games," he said.
"But you have to accept that and do a little bit more to win the game.
“We conceded a really poor goal. They have a shot, and it gets deflected straight back to their lad, who just prods it home.
"We don’t seem to get too many of those ourselves.
“Then we end up equalising and you think let’s put our foot on the gas a little bit and start to attack a little more.
"They had moments in the game where they kept the ball and stopped us from building any momentum.
"It was just down to quality. We didn’t show that extra bit of quality to win the game.
“I said to the players afterwards: ‘We got a point – that’s all we deserved.
"It’s no disgrace but we have got to do a little bit more to win at home, like we have done so many times’.”