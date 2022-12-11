Latics drew 1-1 against the Lions in their first outing under their new gaffer.

Keane scored the opening goal of the Toure era with a left-footed strike just after the half-hour mark.

Will Keane in action at Millwall

There was an element of fortune about it, with his initial shot coming straight back to him via a double deflection off a home defender and team-mate Callum Lang, but the second finish was cool, calm and collected.

And although Zian Flemming levelled the scores just before the interval, Latics were more than good value for their point.

"I think we probably feel like we could’ve taken three points, but a point on the road is always great," said Keane.

“We know it can be a hostile place, especially if you give them a kickstart in the game.

"I thought we started the game well, and had some really good phases of play.

“We can take a lot of positives, and with the new manager coming in with a fresh approach, I thought we took a lot of that on board within the game.”

Keane now has eight goals for the season from only 21 games played.

“It was great to get on the scoresheet, and we have to keep moving forward now," added the 29-year-old Republic of Ireland international.

