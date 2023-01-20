Mixed injury news for Wigan Athletic as Cousins faces weeks on sidelines
Wigan Athletic have received mixed injury news regarding Callum Lang and Joe Bennett, who both limped out of the midweek FA Cup defeat to Luton Town.
Boss Kolo Toure was asked for updates on the latest of his injury worries at his media conference on the eve of an important Championship fixture against the same opposition on Saturday.
"Joe won't be able to be part of the squad," he said.
"He felt his calf against Luton, which I don't think will be a long-term problem."
There was, however, better news on Lang.
"Callum has been training, and he looks good," the Latics boss said.
"He felt something with his knee, but it wasn't a very bad one."
Toure also revealed Jordan Cousins will face a period on the sidelines as he recovers from the hamstring injury sustained at Cardiff last weekend.
"Jordan, unfortunately, will be out for a few weeks," he said.
"He hurt his hamstring, but he's already working his way back.
"It's a shame, because he's played really, really well in the last two games.
"In my opinion, he was our best player in those games, but the good thing is we have good players who can replace him."
There was also an update on Charlie Wyke, whose last appearance was against Blackpool in mind-November - a fortnight before Toure took charge.
"This weekend will come too soon , but he is getting closer to fitness every day," Toure added.
Jason Kerr is out for the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.