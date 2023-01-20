Boss Kolo Toure was asked for updates on the latest of his injury worries at his media conference on the eve of an important Championship fixture against the same opposition on Saturday.

"Joe won't be able to be part of the squad," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He felt his calf against Luton, which I don't think will be a long-term problem."

Callum Lang has given Kolo Toure and Latics a fitness boost

There was, however, better news on Lang.

"Callum has been training, and he looks good," the Latics boss said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He felt something with his knee, but it wasn't a very bad one."

Toure also revealed Jordan Cousins will face a period on the sidelines as he recovers from the hamstring injury sustained at Cardiff last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Jordan, unfortunately, will be out for a few weeks," he said.

"He hurt his hamstring, but he's already working his way back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a shame, because he's played really, really well in the last two games.

"In my opinion, he was our best player in those games, but the good thing is we have good players who can replace him."

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was also an update on Charlie Wyke, whose last appearance was against Blackpool in mind-November - a fortnight before Toure took charge.

"This weekend will come too soon , but he is getting closer to fitness every day," Toure added.

Advertisement Hide Ad