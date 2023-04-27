Mixed injury news for Wigan Athletic as one faces KO as another makes shock return
Manager Shaun Maloney has reported mixed injury news ahead of Wigan Athletic's do-or-die Championship trip to Reading.
The Latics confirmed on-loan Watford striker Ashley Fletcher broke his arm last weekend against Millwall.
But on the plus side, on-loan Norwich winger Danel Sinani - who had previously been ruled out for the campaign - is back training with the group, while goalkeeper Ben Amos is coming along more slowly.
"Danel has now trained two or three full days, which is a big positive, it's a lot quicker recovery than we thought," said Maloney.
"I don't think he'll make this weekend, but he might be in contention for the last game (against Rotherham).
"Ben is still struggling with his rib, but the big one was Ashley Fletcher.
"He fractured his arm last week (against Millwall), which makes what he did in the last 15 minutes even more outstanding, that he went through that level of pain to help the team get the win we needed."