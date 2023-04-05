Mixed injury news for Wigan Athletic boss as latest wages are paid early

The Luxembourg international had to be substituted half an hour into last weekend's victory over QPR after damaging a hamstring.

And boss Shaun Maloney delivered a very downbeat progress report during his media duties on Wednesday.

Danel Sinani, Thelo Aasgaard and Callum Lang

"Danel wasn't a very positive scan, and he'll be out for four or five weeks," said Maloney.

"It's a real shame, but any match minutes we get out of him this season will be a bonus.

"We'd just started to see the best of him in the last few weeks, and he's such a different profile to what we have.

"He comes in on his left foot, can play No.10, he understands space, he's got such a good connection with Tendayi (Darikwa) and Ryan (Nyambe) that I'd love to say I've coached, but it's something they've just got.

"He's a big miss, but I was really happy with Thelo (Aasgaard) when he came on against QPR.

"He's progressing really, really well, and whoever is selected in that position has to see it as a big chance."

As strongly hinted, Thelo Aasgaard looks the most likely replacement for Sinani.

And Maloney feels the Norway Under-20 international is ready to stake his claim for a regular start.

"Thelo's now physically really, really good," said the Scot. "I think he can play in so many positions - anywhere in the forward line, and I've brought him on as a '6' in possession and a '10' out of possession.

"He's very good tactically for somebody his age, he really understands space.

"I know we've spoken very highly about Charlie Hughes in recent weeks, and rightly so, and I see Thelo on that same level.

"The challenge for all the young players is they know I'll give them the opportunity...but they have to come and grasp it with both hands.

"I have no problems putting in a 19 year old or 20 year old, even in a big position.

"And that will hopefully help when there's players at other clubs who will look here and see the opportunities we can and will give them."

There was also a positive update regarding Callum Lang, who was also replaced against Rangers on the hour mark.

"Callum's absolutely fine," added the Latics manager.

"That was another dead leg, he had one three or four weeks prior.

"This one wasn't as severe, but it did take its toll at that stage of the game, and we thought it was best to protect him."

The Latics squad was boosted on Wednesday morning by the early arrival of their latest wage packets, which were due on Friday.

"We've spoken about this being a really stable period now, and it's another positive sign from the chairman that he's done that,” said Maloney.

"Hopefully for the next month, all we can do is speak about football instead of the other stuff.