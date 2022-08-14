Mixed injury update from Wigan Athletic chief

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goalkeeper Amos cut a disconsolate figure as he walked off straight down the tunnel for treatment, with club captain Jamie Jones replacing him between the sticks.

"To be fair to Ben, he's been carrying the injury for some time now," reported his manager.

Ben Amos

"It's his Achilles, and it's something he's been feeling for some weeks and months.

"He's managed it very well, but it's always concerning when somebody goes down and there's no-one near them.

"Without knowing the full facts, we don't know yet how detrimental it'll be to him and to us.

"But that's why lads keep themselves fit, ready and prepared to go on, and that's what happened to Jamie Jones."

Defender Tilt was a surprise omission from the team sheet, although the blow was lessened by Jack Whatmough's return from a leg injury.

"Curtis was close to being pulled out of the Norwich game," revealed Richardson.

"He felt his hamstring and his groin in the warm-up.

"But Curtis being Curtis, he wanted to give it a go, and if it went, it went, that's life.

"At the time, we didn't have much in the way of options, apart from young Charlie Hughes, who I didn't want to throw into a baptism of fire.

"He felt it through the game, but managed to get through, and it's a problem we have to manage now.

"Fingers crossed it'll be only weeks rather than months.

"On the other end of the spectrum, Jack was ruled out for a few weeks but managed to declare himself fit.

"But it was a calculated risk, and he got through okay."

Midfielder Jordan Cousins, winger Gwion Edwards and striker Charlie Wyke all have yet to feature in the league this term due to injury/fitness.