Will Keane on Wigan Athletic 'disappointment'

Latics managed to recover from the early setback of Andi Weimann's sixth-minute opener to record their third draw from three on their Championship return.

It was Keane's first goal of the campaign midway through the second period that ensured a share of the spoils.

Will Keane celebrates his goal against Bristol City

But the Ireland international striker felt Latics were deserving of even more from a game they undoubtedly had the better of.

“I think, after going behind, it was good to take a point and get something out of the game," he said.

“But coming away from it, we’re a bit disappointed

"We were pushing on in the second half, and after equalising, we thought there was only one team pushing on to win the game.

“There are definitely positives to take out of it. It was another good reaction, and we’ll take the point and move on.

“In the second half, it felt like we really took the game to them.

"I thought we got a lot of overloads down the sides, but it didn’t quite drop for us.

"It was nice for me to get on the end of one of them and tuck it away, and I’m glad we got something out of the game.”

On a personal level, last year's League One golden boot winner was delighted to get up and running this time round.

“I’m really pleased," said Keane, who slotted home from close range after Tom Naylor's shot was blocked into his path.

"I didn’t really have many chances in the game but I thought I had to keep hanging in and around the box.

“We always get the ball into really good areas from set pieces, so I stayed in and around the goalkeeper, and it was nice to take the chance.

"Hopefully, it’s the first of many and can get me on a roll.

“Overall, there are a lot of encouraging signs.

"I think if we could’ve turned it into three points, we would have said it’s a great start.