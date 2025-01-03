More big names could be on their way to Wigan after success of concerts at Robin Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Athletic’s chairman has a message for music-goers who enjoyed this year's concerts at Robin Park – you ain't seen nothing yet!

Tens of thousands of people descended on the athletics facility over the summer to watch the likes of Richard Ashcroft, Noel Gallagher, James Arthur and The Lathums strut their stuff.

It was the first venture between Wigan Warriors and music mogul Simon Moran, whose promotion business SJM Concerts is a well-established industry leader.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds performing at Robin Park

And Ben Goodburn, who is Mike Danson's trusted second in command across his business portfolio, says there's much more to come in 2025.

"We have used that as a test case to hopefully replicate similar events at the stadium," said Mr Goodburn, who is Latics' chairman and interim CEO, as well as a Warriors board member.

"That is the objective now, to bring concerts to much bigger audiences in a venue that seats 25,000 people.

"As well as that, we've had rugby league internationals here and we've also tendered for other international matches too, which will hopefully materialise. But the concerts were a huge success, not just for both clubs, but clearly the economic impact on the town has been vital. As an ownership group, we're very mindful of how important both clubs are to the community and also the local economy."

Ben Goodburn, right, with Lukas Danson - son of Mike - is trying to bring big bands to The Brick Community Stadium in 2025

When asked whether further concerts were in the pipeline, Mr Goodburn replied: "We're always looking at bands, to be perfectly honest. Whether that's just for matchdays for the bigger games or for concerts further down the line. That's certainly on our radar, yes."

As for a dream gig to host at The Brick Community Stadium?

"Having brought one half of Oasis here, I think the dream would be to bring the other half here as well," he said. "I wasn't lucky enough to get tickets to any of their reunion gigs. I saw them back in the late '90s in Cardiff, which was brilliant.

"I'm kind of in two minds… you see a band in their heyday and you think: 'Would I want to see them again now?' But having Oasis at The Brick Community Stadium would obviously be something really special."

The ownership group will have been encouraged by the success of some of their local rivals in bringing big acts to the region.

Sir Elton John and Lionel Richie have appeared at the Leigh Sports Village, with St Helens’ Totally Wicked Stadium playing host to The Who, and Little Mix playing at the Toughsheet Stadium in Bolton.

And Mr Goodburn is adamant pitching for acts as big as Oasis is not pie-in-the-sky thinking.

"Why wouldn't we?" he added. "Having a multi-sports stadium does sort of constrain the window you have available. But the beauty of us owning both clubs is we have Robin Park and the stadium, and we are in a great position to be able to deliver big events such as that. And with this town having such a rich sporting heritage, acts that are fans of football or fans of rugby league will want to come and play here."