More frustration for Tom Aspinall as superfight looks 'not very likely'

Tom Aspinall during a media event at Robin Park, where he regularly trains

Tom Aspinall has accused UFC legend Jon Jones of 'playing games again' - while conceding the superfight the world is waiting for is 'not looking very likely'.

The 31-year-old from Atherton won the interim world heavyweight title last November when he knocked out Russian Sergei Pavlovich in the opening round at Madison Square Garden.

Aspinall stepped up at just over a week's notice after the scheduled title fight between champion Jones and Stipe Miocic was cancelled after Jones suffered a torn pectoral muscle in training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ever since his famous win, Aspinall has been desperately trying to get a unification fight as soon as Jones is fully fit.

However, UFC bosses have signalled their preference for the Jones-Miocic fight to go ahead as planned.

Meanwhile, after teasing Aspinall on social media, Jones hinted at a possible meeting with light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, rather than share a ring with Aspinall.

All of which has left the Wigan fighter a frustrated figure - with seemingly no-one in a hurry to step into the octagon with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If we can get old mate Jon to ever sign a contract with my name on the other side of the contract, I'll talk about him for hours...hours," said Aspinall.

"But right now, the guy is playing games again. Trying to convince the public what he wants and what he doesn't want. Which he does really, really well.

"As I said, we can chat about Jon, if and when he ever signs a contract with my name on the other side of it. Because right now, let's be honest, it's not looking very likely."

Aspinall has the sympathy of former UFC fighter and now commentator Daniel Cormier, who doesn't blame Jones for picking and choosing his opponents carefully.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s smart,” Cormier said of Jones on his ESPN show 'Good Guy/Bad Guy'. “If I’m an Olympic wrestler or a national champion, and I’m watching the landscape of things, valuing the money versus the fame, versus the championships and everything else, I’m doing exactly what Jon’s doing.

"Alex Pereira’s strength is his striking, and he can knock you out. If you can get away from that and manage that, it’s much less risky than fighting a guy with a full skillset, that’s complete.

"That’s exactly what Tom Aspinall looks to be. So I love what Jon is doing in terms of being smart, finding the right match-up. These athletes are much smarter today than they were before, and I believe it makes the sport even more interesting.

"I love it. I love what Jon is doing...I think Jon is choosing: ‘I’m not fighting Tom Aspinall.’”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Aspinall is expected to headline the upcoming UFC 304 in Manchester on July 27, although no opponent has yet been confirmed.

"The last I knew, it was going to get announced last weekend, and obviously that's been and gone now," added Aspinall, who boasts a 14-3 record - 10 by way of knockout.

"Right now, I have no idea what's going on. I wish I could announce on social media, I wish I could start dragging traffic that way, but right now I have no idea.