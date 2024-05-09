Muhammad Mokaev in buoyant mood after receiving UFC Manchester green light

By Paul Kendrick
Published 9th May 2024, 10:41 BST
Updated 9th May 2024, 10:42 BST
Muhammad Mokaev has been confirmed to fight at the big UFC show in Manchester this summerMuhammad Mokaev has been confirmed to fight at the big UFC show in Manchester this summer
Muhammad Mokaev has been confirmed to fight at the big UFC show in Manchester this summer
Wigan's Muhammad Mokaev has predicted 'another victory' after being confirmed on the UFC 304 card in Manchester this summer.

The 23-year-old, who was born in Dagestan before arriving in Wigan as a refugee more than a decade ago, will put his undefeated record on the line against Manel Kape.

Read More
Wigan star calls time on career in MMA - 'It’s not because I feel old and finish...

Having recently broken into the top-10 rankings at flyweight, the former Deanery and St John Rigby student believes his record of 6-0 in the UFC will soon become 7-0.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"July 27th another victory InshaAllah," he posted on his social media channels.

Since making his UFC debut in 2022, four of Mokaev's six victories in the promotion have come via submission, although his most recent triumph - over Alex Perez at UFC Vegas 87, his first time fighting Stateside - was a unanimous points decision.

Kape, 30, is far more experienced than Mokaev, and has been in and around the top-10 rankings for a number of years.

However, Mokaev has been incredibly vocal about wanting to secure a title shot by the end of this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I'm ready for a title fight," he said. "I will do everything. I'm just gonna fight anyone who the UFC put in front of me."

Meanwhile, Mokaev's close friend Tom Aspinall is expected to top the ball at UFC 304, although an opponent has yet to be confirmed.

Aspinall, who hails from Atherton, remains the interim heavyweight champion of the world, although he has not fought since beating Russian Sergei Pavlovich in New York City last November.

Related topics:UFCWiganManchester

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.