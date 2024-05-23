More of the same - Sam Tickle's blueprint for Wigan Athletic future after penning extension!

Sam Tickle puts pen to paper on his contract extension watched by Shaun Maloney (left) and Gregor Rioch (right)

Sam Tickle is aiming to pick up where he left after committing his future to Wigan Athletic for the next FOUR years.

The 22-year-old, one of the brightest young talents in the country, caught the eye of several Premier League clubs with his performances over the last 12 months.

He also managed to break into the England Under-21 squad - the current European champions - during a campaign that saw him voted Latics Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year.

But his re-signing is a huge statement of intent from the club, as well as a show of loyalty from the Warrington-born custodian.

Does he plan to continue with his steep ascent?

“A hundred per cent," he said. "I want to try and build on my performances last season, keep doing what I've been doing, and help the football club move up the table.

"Playing for England Under-21s was a very proud moment for me and my family - probably the proudest moment I've had so far - and hopefully there's more of that to come."

After being an ever-present in the club's 46-match league campaign, first up for Tickle is some rest and recuperation.

“I’ve got a few holidays planned," he said. "That's about it for now. The time away does you good, it's nice to have a break from it all, it makes you realise how much you miss football. When you’re back, it’s all systems go!"

Tickle has become the EIGHTH Academy product to extend his contract since Mike Danson completed his takeover almost 12 months ago.

Defender Charlie Hughes and forward Thelo Aasgaard are also tied down until 2028, midfielder Baba Adeeko until 2027, forwards Josh Stones and Chris Sze until 2026, and midfielder Scott Smith and defender Luke Robinson until 2026.

Meanwhile, boss Shaun Maloney is hoping to complete his first signings of the summer over the coming days.

Latics have plenty of work to do after parting company with a dozen senior players over the summer.

Maloney is also still talking to Jordan Jones, Jason Kerr, Callum McManaman and Harry McHugh about extending their deals.