Much more to come from Callum Lang - Wigan Athletic boss
Leam Richardson insists there's so much more to come from Wigan Athletic forward Callum Lang after his match-winning role at Huddersfield Town.
Lang was in the middle of everything at the John Smith's Stadium, winning the first-half penalty that led to Will Keane's opener, and scoring the clinching goal with eight minutes left.
The 24-year-old was also adamant he should have had another penalty after being brought down in the second half, while he also squandered a gilt-edged opportunity when one-on-one with Town goalkeeper Lee Nicholls.
"It was a clear penalty in the first half, and I'm led to believe he should have had another one in the second half," assessed the Latics boss.
"And he's still learning, I'm not so sure he's there yet.
"He's still getting to the pace of the Championship, as are most of our players to be fair.
"There's not many of our players who had Championship experience, we're all just trying to be as competitive as we can be."