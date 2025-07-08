Much more to come from Dara Costelloe, insists Wigan Athletic boss
The 22-year-old became Latics' third striker capture of the off-season on a long-term contract.
And he made an immediate impression at Victory Park, with his brace in the space of a minute late on giving Latics a 2-1 win.
"The important thing is we've now got strikers in the building that know where the back of the net is," gushed Lowe, who watched Costelloe dovetail nicely with Christian Saydee, having fielded Paul Mullin in the first half.
"And I'm made up for Dara to be off the mark already.
"Whenever you go to a new club, you want to showcase to your team-mates and the fans what you're about.
"His calmness for the second goal in particular was exactly what I want, he knew he had time and he took a touch.
"It's pleasing for me and it's pleasing for him."
Not that Lowe - who was desperate to improve an attack that scored a league-low 40 goals last term - was in danger of getting carried away.
"There's still a lot of work to be done," he added. "We know the levels, and it's only one game.
"The gulf at the weekend...without being disrespectful, some of the Chorley lads were probably at work all night before coming to play.
"It's non-league, we respect that, and they have got some good players. But it'll be different when the season comes along.
"No matter who you're playing, though, you want to win and you want your strikers to score goals."
