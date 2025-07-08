Jamie Jones celebrates with the League One trophy at Shrewsbury in 2022

Former Wigan Athletic goalkeeper and captain Jamie Jones has been training with Bolton Wanderers after leaving Salford City over the summer.

The 36-year-old is a two-time League One title winner from his six seasons with Latics between 2017-23.

He was also in goal when Latics pulled off the greatest of Great Escapes in the 2020/21 campaign while in administration.

After joining Middlesbrough two summers ago, he spent 12 months on Teesside before returning to the north west with Salford.

He was offered a new deal by the 'Class of 92' outfit but has opted to explore his options elsewhere.

That saw him training with Bolton for around 10 days, and he even turned out for the club in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Tranmere Rovers at the weekend.

However, he did not travel with Steven Schumacher and the squad to Marbella for their warm-weather training camp, and it's unlikely it will lead to anything more permanent.

Wigan Today understands Jones was training with Bolton as a favour from fellow Liverpudlian Schumacher, with the pair's friendship going back the best part of two decades.

Both came through the ranks at Everton, and were reunited as team-mates at Stevenage in 2016-/17 prior to Jones' move to Wigan.

With Jones’ time with Bolton now done and dusted, he’s assessing his options regarding his next move.

Jones has also turned out for Leyton Orient, Preston North End, Coventry City (loan), Rochdale (loan) and Colchester United (loan) during his long and distinguished playing career.

Then-manager Shaun Maloney wanted him to stay at Wigan when his contract expired in 2023 but, with Ben Amos having another 12 months on his deal and Sam Tickle earmarked for the No.1 jersey, there wasn’t room for a third senior goalkeeper on the books.

At the time, Jones admitted the best memory of his time was not his two titles wins but the collective backs-to-the-wall effort during administration.

He said: "I knew straight away how amazing the club was – a close-knit family club with everything a player could ever wish got.

"The most important (memory) for me personally was fighting for this club’s survival on and off the pitch in the worst circumstances of administration.

"To lead the team as captain and then survive is one of the greatest achievements of my football career.”