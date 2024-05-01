Wigan star calls time on career in MMA - 'It’s not because I feel old and finished...'

Mike Grundy made it all the way from Commonwealth Games medallist to the UFC

During his wrestling days, Grundy represented both England and Great Britain with distinction, competing at the 2009 World Wrestling Championships as well as the Commonwealth Games of 2010 and 2014.

After finishing fifth in 2010, he won a bronze medal in 2014 - the greatest achievement of his career.

Grundy then moved into the glitz and glamour of the UFC, winning on his debut in 2019.

However, his tenure was affected by the Covid pandemic, and he was released from the promotion in May 2022.

Two years down the line, he issued an emotional farewell on social media to his legion of supporters, many of whom have followed him for two decades.

"That’s the end of the journey for me now in MMA, I'm retiring," he said. "I was looking to fight again but it’s just not meant to be.

"It’s not because I feel old and finished. But after discussion with some big organisations, it’s just not working out.

"What a journey it has been...31 years of combat sports, where I have reached and won at the highest level in freestyle wrestling and mixed martial arts.

"I am proud to be a Commonwealth Games medalist and a UFC fighter.

"One of my biggest achievements in my career was that I got the chance to teach my kids to never give up on your goals...and if you really want something, you can go get it.

"Although I didn’t become a world champion, I worked my ass off, and never left no stone unturned.

"There was nothing more I could do, I really did live life and made it to the highest levels. Hopefully I inspired many more to do the same.

"There are too many people to mention that have been there to support me throughout my career, and I thank each and everyone of you.

"My friends and family and team...you have all played a big part in my career.

"They say behind every successful man there’s a great woman...Debbie Grundy, this is true.

"My wife gave up her career and goals to look after our kids to ensure I reach my goals...maybe now we can get on our honeymoon (five years married)!

"My parents went above and beyond to support me always, and it just wasn’t same without my dad.

"I had many sponsors throughout my career, but the man that supported me from 17 years old, when only I could see the goals and dreams, was Danny Casey.

Team Kaobon and Colin Heron have played a massive part in all my MMA success, the guy's knowledge and support for his athletes is outstanding, he always has your back throughout the process...the best coach in the world!

My advice to young fighters is as follows:- 1. Find a good team; 2. Remain loyal to them; 3. Work hard but smart; 4. Enjoy the process!

"I will now focus on my family, my son Jack's fight career, my coaching duties, and starting to build my online academy, along with running at Elite Fitness Factory, Team Kaobon and teaching seminars.