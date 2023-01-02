Monday's 4-1 defeat against Hull was Latics' third 4-1 reversal in the space of a week, and leaves them rooted to the bottom of the Championship table.

Toure, though, insists all is not lost - and revealed his heartfelt message to his team to try to keep their spirits up.

Kolo Toure faces a big job in turning around the fortunes of Latics

"Before the game, I spoke to the players," he said. "I told them: 'Never give up'. In football and in life.

"I spoke about my life, my history, and the tough moments I went through before I arrived at Arsenal.

"I had plenty of setbacks along the way but you never give up, you keep pushing.

"This is a big challenge for us, a big test - but nothing is impossible.

"If you stop believing, nothing moves.

"You just have to keep riding the bike. If you stop, you stop. Let's move, let's move."

Toure says he didn't underestimate the size of the talk he faced in his first job as a manager.

"I knew it was going to be a difficult job," he said.

"In the Championship, there are a lot of very good teams with very good managers.

"It is a big challenge but it is one I am ready for."

January will prove to be a pivotal month, with Toure predicting plenty of movement both in and out.

When asked for a transfer update, he said: "Obviously the market is open now, and there are players who want to stay and players who want to go

"We will see what will happen, but it is not easy.

"Some players are available, some players are unavailable, and we will assess the situation and see what we can do."

Graeme Shinnie's absence from the matchday 18 against Hull fuelled speculation he will be leaving, with former club Derby a potential suitor.

Toure, though, insisted his non-selection was tactical.

"That was just a decision we made," he said. "We have a squad, we have players who have been on the bench, and some who haven't.

"You can't fit all of your players into the squad."

When asked whether he was injured, Toure replied: “No.”

On the flip side, Latics are hoping to hold on to on-loan Everton forward Nathan Broadhead, who sparked the second-half revival against Hull.

"Nathan is still with us, and that's all we're focused on," added Toure.