Three goals in the last 12 minutes inflicted a third 4-1 defeat on Latics in the space of a week, which left them rooted to the bottom of the Championship table.

After recovering from a dismal opening 45 minutes, half-time substitute Nathan Broadhead's equaliser just after the hour mark gave Latics hope.

Callum Lang tries to get in behind the Hull defence

And the home side were in the ascendancy before the Tigers got their second wind and won it late on.

"It is a tough result to take when you look at the game overall," recognised Toure, who has presided over four defeats since kicking off his reign with a draw at Millwall.

"For 75 minutes, we were in the game, we were creating chances, we were playing well, and I thought we were going to score a second goal.

"But we gave them an opportunity to score a second goal, and then it goes to three, and then to four.

"I don't feel 4-1 reflects the game on the whole, and it is very hard to take as a manager, and for the players to take as well.

"The players gave me everything again, and the result didn't reflect their efforts."

On the back of 4-1 defeats against Middlesbrough and Sunderland over the festive period, Toure acknowledged: "It's crazy...it's crazy…

"All of the games have been the same...we look as though we are about to score a second goal, and then we concede, and then we concede again, and then we concede again.

"You come off the field thinking: 'What happened there?'

"You are in the game, you are looking like the team most likely to win it, and all of a sudden the game is gone.

"It hurts, it hurts a lot. It's all about focus, communication, and these are things we need to work on."

Latics served up their worst first-half display of the campaign and were fortunate to only trail by one goal.

Tigers skipper Jacob Greaves was on hand on 17 minutes to fire past Jamie Jones with his left foot.

On-loan Everton striker Broadhead took over from Callum Lang at the interval, and the home side raised their game markedly.

Broadhead levelled the scores himself with a close-range header off James McClean’s corner on 63 minutes.

And the Irishman sent over a succession of dangerous deliveries that were only just repelled by the visiting defence.

But as Latics pushed for a winner, they were punished three times in the last 12 minutes.

First, Oscar Estupinan fired home with the help of a deflection off Jack Whatmough, after Curtis Tilt had inadvertently toed the ball into his path.

Then substitute Tyler Smith added a quickfire brace to rub salt into Wigan wounds, the first after he rounded Jones, the second from all of a yard.