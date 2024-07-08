New Queens Park Rangers ace cites perfect grounding at Wigan Athletic after move from Bayern Munich
The Scotland Under-21 star, who spent last season on loan at Wigan, has joined Rangers on a permanent deal from Bayern Munich.
And he is confident of cutting it in the Championship, with the benefit of 12 months in League One last term.
“League One is a demanding league, a very physical league," he said. "There are a lot of games, like the Championship.
“I know the Championship is a step up but I am confident I will be able to handle that step.“I’m delighted. It's been something that has been in the works for the last couple of weeks, and I'm really looking forward to getting started.
“The way QPR are aiming to progress in the future is something that suits me, and the way they love to play football is also my style of football, so for me to take the next step in my career, this was a no brainer.”
Morrison came through the ranks at Celtic before joining Bayern, and he intends to use the experience he’s gained in Germany to help him settle in at QPR.
“I am a typical, Scottish defender – you throw your body in front of the ball to make sure it doesn’t go in the goal!” he added. “I am comfortable with the ball at my feet, a lot of my game is about playing out from the back, and I have good leadership qualities so hopefully I can bring that to the team.”
