New Queens Park Rangers ace cites perfect grounding at Wigan Athletic after move from Bayern Munich

By Paul Kendrick
Published 8th Jul 2024, 19:10 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2024, 19:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Liam Morrison feels his grounding at Wigan Athletic in a 'demanding' and 'very physical' environment will stand him in good stead at Queens Park Rangers.

The Scotland Under-21 star, who spent last season on loan at Wigan, has joined Rangers on a permanent deal from Bayern Munich.

Read More
Wigan Athletic unveil new home kit for the upcoming campaign!

And he is confident of cutting it in the Championship, with the benefit of 12 months in League One last term.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Liam Morrison has joined QPR from Bayern Munich on a permanent dealLiam Morrison has joined QPR from Bayern Munich on a permanent deal
Liam Morrison has joined QPR from Bayern Munich on a permanent deal

“League One is a demanding league, a very physical league," he said. "There are a lot of games, like the Championship.

“I know the Championship is a step up but I am confident I will be able to handle that step.“I’m delighted. It's been something that has been in the works for the last couple of weeks, and I'm really looking forward to getting started.

“The way QPR are aiming to progress in the future is something that suits me, and the way they love to play football is also my style of football, so for me to take the next step in my career, this was a no brainer.”

Morrison came through the ranks at Celtic before joining Bayern, and he intends to use the experience he’s gained in Germany to help him settle in at QPR.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I am a typical, Scottish defender – you throw your body in front of the ball to make sure it doesn’t go in the goal!” he added. “I am comfortable with the ball at my feet, a lot of my game is about playing out from the back, and I have good leadership qualities so hopefully I can bring that to the team.”

Related topics:Queens Park RangersBayern MunichScotland Under-21League OneGermanyCeltic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.