Liam Morrison feels his grounding at Wigan Athletic in a 'demanding' and 'very physical' environment will stand him in good stead at Queens Park Rangers.

The Scotland Under-21 star, who spent last season on loan at Wigan, has joined Rangers on a permanent deal from Bayern Munich.

And he is confident of cutting it in the Championship, with the benefit of 12 months in League One last term.

“League One is a demanding league, a very physical league," he said. "There are a lot of games, like the Championship.

“I know the Championship is a step up but I am confident I will be able to handle that step.“I’m delighted. It's been something that has been in the works for the last couple of weeks, and I'm really looking forward to getting started.

“The way QPR are aiming to progress in the future is something that suits me, and the way they love to play football is also my style of football, so for me to take the next step in my career, this was a no brainer.”

Morrison came through the ranks at Celtic before joining Bayern, and he intends to use the experience he’s gained in Germany to help him settle in at QPR.

