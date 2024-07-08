Wigan Athletic unveil new home kit for the upcoming campaign!

By Paul Kendrick
Published 8th Jul 2024, 16:18 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2024, 18:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Here is the new home kit Wigan Athletic will be wearing for the new League One campaign!

The strip displays Smurfit Westrock as its principal front of shirt sponsor, while Greenmount Projects continues its major partnership as the official back of shirt sponsor.

Read More
Two-time Wigan Athletic title winner joins League One rivals.

Latics' historic crest sits at the centre of the home shirt, which recognises the club’s proud DNA of being a family club that is at the heart of the local community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Latics will be sporting this playing strip during the new seasonLatics will be sporting this playing strip during the new season
Latics will be sporting this playing strip during the new season

Designed and manufactured by long-standing kit partners Puma, the kit will be unveiled in the opening pre-season friendly against Accrington Stanley on Saturday, July 13.

It goes on sale on Wednesday, July 10 at 10am.

PRICES:

ADULTS shirt: £52, women: £52; shorts (S-3XL): £25; socks (6-12): £12

JUNIOR: shirts: £42; shorts: £20; socks: £10

MINI KITS: £42

Related topics:League One

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.