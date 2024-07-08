Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here is the new home kit Wigan Athletic will be wearing for the new League One campaign!

The strip displays Smurfit Westrock as its principal front of shirt sponsor, while Greenmount Projects continues its major partnership as the official back of shirt sponsor.

Latics' historic crest sits at the centre of the home shirt, which recognises the club’s proud DNA of being a family club that is at the heart of the local community.

Designed and manufactured by long-standing kit partners Puma, the kit will be unveiled in the opening pre-season friendly against Accrington Stanley on Saturday, July 13.

It goes on sale on Wednesday, July 10 at 10am.

PRICES:

ADULTS shirt: £52, women: £52; shorts (S-3XL): £25; socks (6-12): £12

JUNIOR: shirts: £42; shorts: £20; socks: £10