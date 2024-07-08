Wigan Athletic unveil new home kit for the upcoming campaign!
and live on Freeview channel 276
The strip displays Smurfit Westrock as its principal front of shirt sponsor, while Greenmount Projects continues its major partnership as the official back of shirt sponsor.
Latics' historic crest sits at the centre of the home shirt, which recognises the club’s proud DNA of being a family club that is at the heart of the local community.
Designed and manufactured by long-standing kit partners Puma, the kit will be unveiled in the opening pre-season friendly against Accrington Stanley on Saturday, July 13.
It goes on sale on Wednesday, July 10 at 10am.
PRICES:
ADULTS shirt: £52, women: £52; shorts (S-3XL): £25; socks (6-12): £12
JUNIOR: shirts: £42; shorts: £20; socks: £10
MINI KITS: £42
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.