New Wigan Athletic and Wigan Warriors branding unveiled at DW Stadium
It was all change at the DW Stadium on Wednesday morning as the front received a facelift for the new EFL season.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 9th Aug 2023, 12:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 13:30 BST
The montage celebrating Wigan Athletic’s League One title-winning campaign from 2021/22 – and featuring the club’s former owners – has been taken down.
And a new design – including some famous Wigan Warriors triumphs from the past – is up in its place.
The move continues efforts in recent months to promote greater unity between the two clubs, ahead of new Latics owner Mike Danson taking total charge of the Warriors at the end of the year.