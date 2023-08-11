The Wigan-born billionaire opted to write an open letter to the fans, in which he outlined the need for 'patience and stability' to allow Latics to regroup and rebuild.

He also took the opportunity to announce Ben Goodburn - his right-hand man - will be the club's new chairman as well as interim CEO, with Lucas Danson - the owner's son - joining the board.

New Latics owner Mike Danson opted to write an open letter to the fans on eve of the home opener against Northampton

Gregor Rioch - the club's long-standing Academy chief - was confirmed in the newly-created role of sporting director.

Danson also admitted he 'couldn’t be more honoured or prouder to be the custodian of this great club'.

"Dear Latics supporters," he wrote. "It’s just over eight weeks since we began our journey as the new custodians of this football club.

"I want to thank everyone connected to the club for the resilience and fortitude they have shown through these recent difficult times.

"I also want to thank Lisa Nandy MP, David Molyneux, Alison McKenzie-Folan, Caroline Molyneux and the Official Wigan Athletic Supporters' Club for helping us both in the discussions with previous ownership and over the last few weeks.

"It wouldn’t have happened without their efforts. Above all, I would like to express my gratitude to our members of staff and all our loyal fans.

"Last season was extraordinarily difficult for everyone who cares about Wigan Athletic, and we have started the new season at a huge disadvantage after the club was docked eight points by the English Football League.

"We are ambitious for Wigan Athletic, but first, we must be realistic about the challenges we face as we rebuild.

"That is why our priority is to bring stability to the club after the upheavals and turmoil of recent times.

"We want the same as our supporters – a winning football team on the pitch, but patience and stability are essential and we must build from solid foundations.

"Without stability, there can be no progress and certainly no sustained success.

"We will do all we can to support Shaun Maloney, Gregor Rioch and the coaching staff.

"We will use our expertise to create a high-performance environment informed by cutting-edge technology that gives everyone – players and management - the best chance of achieving success.

"Over recent weeks, all Wigan Athletic staff have worked tirelessly to ensure the club was in the best possible shape for the opening game against Derby County last Saturday.

"Shaun and Gregor have done a remarkable job of recruiting and preparing a squad, under sanctions and time constraints, that we believe have the potential to compete with the best in the league, as we showed by winning so well at Derby.

"That was the great start we all wanted. We may still be at the bottom of the table, but no one in this league should underestimate the resilience, determination and belief of this football club and the wider Wigan community.

"A few words about the leadership team; I have appointed Ben Goodburn as the club’s chairman.

"Ben will also continue to be the interim CEO until we conclude our recruitment process in the coming weeks.

"I have also appointed my son Lucas Danson as a director to make sure our family is very actively involved in the day-to-day running of the club.

"In addition, we have appointed Gregor Rioch as sporting director, a new and important role for the club, to ensure the continuity of our football strategy.

"I am here because Wigan matters to me. I was born in the town and spent my early childhood here.

"I know how football can unite communities, bring pride to the town, and create moments of unforgettable happiness as we did by beating Manchester City to win the FA Cup in 2013.

"This is a new season and a new era at the club. We hope it is the start of something very special. I couldn’t be more honoured or prouder to be the custodian of this great club.