Nick Powell on returning to Wigan Athletic - and how close he came to being back full-time

Nick Powell is looking forward to returning to the DW Stadium with Stockport County on Wednesday - to face a Wigan Athletic side he could easily have rejoined over the summer.

Nick Powell, with Callum McManaman, during his first spell with Latics a decade ago

The 29-year-old joined County as a free agent after his contract with Championship outfit Stoke City expired.

He surprised many by opting to drop down two divisions while still in his peak years, and he has revealed a third spell with Latics was also on the table.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Powell - who was a former team-mate of Latics boss Shaun Maloney during the 2013-14 campaign, before returning under Gary Caldwell in 2016 - said: "I did have conversations with Shaun about possibly coming back again.

"The thing was, I'd already met with Stockport, and gave them my word that I would go there, which I didn't want to go back on. But hearing Shaun wanted me back, and believed I could do a job, was nice, and I did have a think before making my decision.

"And I'm really happy with the way things are going at Stockport, it couldn't really have turned out any better.

"The most important thing is I'm in a place where I'm happy, and that's definitely the case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had a slot start to the season, but I remember giving an interview saying that things would massively improve, because I could see the potential here, and it has."

Not that Powell has lost any of his affinity for Latics.

"I always keep an eye out for the Wigan scores, and it's great to see them back on the up," he said. "It's been a difficult few years, but it remains a great club with so many happy memories for me.

"I went back for the Joseph's Goal charity game in the summer, and it was nice to see so many familiar faces. It's a special club, and one I'm always happy to go back to."

He's also enjoying seeing old pal Maloney doing so well in steering the ship from the choppy waters of earlier in the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a player, Shaun was always so switched on, so astute, in terms of the tactical side of the game," said Powell.

"He wasn't someone I necessarily would have picked to go into management, I have to say. But he's done great during his short time at Wigan, and has the club heading in the right direction again.

"The club also seems to be in safe hands off the pitch, which is the most important thing after the last few years."

Up for grabs is a place in the last 16 of the EFL Trophy - Freight Rover Trophy in old money - a competition Powell says has lost much of its 'magic' in recent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have to say, I'm not really a fan of the competition," he added. "Bringing in the Premier League Under-21 sides has taken away a lot of the magic, for me.

"It used to be a big thing for League One and League Two sides, to have that chance of playing at Wembley.