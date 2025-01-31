No bedding-in process for new Brick Stadium MD with exciting plans moving fast!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Neil Russell will have little time to settle into his new surroundings as he begins his new role as managing director of the Brick Community Stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His was one of three big announcements made on Friday morning, along with Sarah Guilfoyle moving up from Latics head of football administration to become managing director and Brenda Spencer returning to the boardroom as non-executive chair.

Russell arrives at Wigan with a background in sport, most recently in Premier League football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New stadium managing director Neil Russell

He joins Wigan following a two-year spell at Everton, where he was director of venue experience and revenue.

Previously, Belfast-born Russell held a senior commercial role at Manchester City for more than five years.

Before that, he was general manager of Elite Ice Hockey League franchise Manchester Storm.

So it's easy to see why he's been selected to take charge of the stadium at Wigan, which is now a separate entity from the Latics and the Warriors, while operating under the Mike Danson umbrella.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Following the restructuring of the stadium and football club into two distinct entities, I'm pleased to announce the appointment of Neil Russell to the newly created position of stadium managing director," said Ben Goodburn, whose new role with Latics in the reshuffle is as senior non-executive director - the same role he holds with the Warriors.

"Neil joins us with a wealth of experience in stadium and venue management, having held senior management roles over the past decade at both Everton and previously at Manchester City.

"With expertise spanning commercial areas such as catering, hospitality, general admission ticketing, concerts, and stadium tours, Neil will play a pivotal role in ensuring that our guest and fan experience reaches new heights with the long-term ambition of being best in class.

"We are aware there is a lot of work to do in this area and Neil will work closely with the leadership teams of Wigan Athletic and Wigan Warriors to drive growth and innovation for our unity arena, the Brick Community Stadium.

"Plans have already been drawn up on enhancements to the stadium and hospitality areas and we will share these exciting plans at the appropriate time."