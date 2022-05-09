No delay with Wigan Athletic recruitment drive

That's the message from chief executive Mal Brannigan, who says work has been ongoing since January to bolster the squad ahead of next season.

"We're always looking at recruitment," he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mal Brannigan with Colin Murray at the Party in the Park

"And it's always going to be a mix of what's needed right at that time, and what we believe will be needed for the future.

"Those conversations are ongoing, and obviously get more regular and lengthy as you come up to a transfer window.

"What we've done since we've been here - and not always by design - is have some targets we've had for some time, and others that present themselves almost overnight."

Latics have yet to confirm their retained list.

Gavin Massey’s contract is up this summer, and he could well move on after five years at the DW.

James McClean is coming to the end of the 12-month deal he signed last summer, but is on record as saying he’d love to extend his stay.