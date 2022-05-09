Wigan Athletic midfielder given green light to leave

The 23-year-old midfielder made 17 appearances for Latics this term, helping them to win the League One title.

He was expected to use his time at the DW to get game time before going back to Deepdale to challenge for a first-team spot.

Tom Bayliss

But North End have confirmed he is one of three players who they will 'listen to offers for'.

It remains to be seen whether Latics will look to bring him in on a permanent deal, or switch their sights elsewhere.

Bayliss has one year remaining on his contract, after arriving from Coventry in January 2017.

Fellow Latics old boy Scott Sinclair - who spent the 2009-10 campaign on loan with Latics - is one of 13 players to have been released at the end of his contract.

“It’s been a pleasure to work with each and every player that’s been here since I walked through the door," said Preston manager Ryan Lowe.

“They’ve been brilliant. The attitude and application has been top drawer and I’ve thanked them all for that.

“There’s always tough decisions to be made at this stage of the season when contracts are coming to an end.

"But ultimately that’s football and I’ve got to take this football club in a different direction.