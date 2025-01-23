Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Shaun Maloney admits Wigan Athletic's home form is a 'big concern' ahead of Saturday's visit of Bristol Rovers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the Latics boss insists his side do not have a 'fear factor' about playing at the Brick Community Stadium.

Tuesday night's 2-1 defeat to rock-bottom Burton Albion means Latics have picked up only 12 points from their dozen home games so far - with only the Brewers having accrued fewer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shaun Maloney is desperate to improve Latics' home fortunes

It's been a completely different story on the road, with Latics boasting the sixth-best record in the third tier.

So how does Maloney fix the situation ahead of the visit of the struggling Pirates?

"It's a big concern," he acknowledged. "The away form's been really strong, and the feeling of the games here at home are really unique to what we face in any other game in this league.

"I need to fix that, I need to fix that feeling we have when we're at home. And I'm desperate to create more of a connection between our players and our home crowd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want it to feel differently...and that's on me. I've been here as a player, so I understand what it's like to play in this style of play. Look, we've got six or seven Academy boys every week in our team, whether they're in the starting XI or whether they come on.

"I want the fans to think...you know the song, 'he's one of our own'...I want them to feel that way with our team. I need them to feel like there's 6-7,000 people there who have their back, whether they play the ball forward or across the pitch. Trust me, these boys care a hell of a lot about their club."

When asked whether there was a fear factor of playing at home, Maloney added: "I don't think so. There's also the other side of playing at our stadium...it's a pleasant stadium to play in, the pitch is massive, it's in good condition, the dressing rooms are nice, and it's not a really intense atmosphere.

"You look at the away games, and the away support is incredible...I just need to find a way of creating that at home. I need to get that right...and I'm not at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I actually love our stadium...if we have 6,500 season ticket holders, I respect each and every one of those for coming here and paying their money to watch their club. I just don't think I've got the messaging right to the support, in terms of what this season is, how many young players we have...I don't know.

"I don't think there's a fear factor of us playing at home...I just need to find a better way of creating that connection...and giving them clarity of where we're trying to go with this club. The reality is, we have to play a certain way, or we didn't sell someone like Charlie Hughes, for the kind of money that's going to make us self-sustainable.

"We have to play a certain way, because of the history of the club, when Roberto (Martinez) was here, when we were successful...and we have to create those players as well. There's so much behind it, and I just haven't got that message right yet."