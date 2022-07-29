No mistakes allowed - Wigan Athletic ace

The 31-year-old is one of the few players in the Latics squad with Championship experience, having played there for both Derby and Burton.

And he admits mistakes made at both ends of the field which may not have been punished last term in League One cannot be made this term.

Tom Naylor

“It is a big step up in some cases," he said. “There are teams from the Premier League coming down and teams from League One going up.

"There are some really good teams in the league - games are played at a quick tempo...and if you get a chance to score, you have to take it.

“But we’ve got a lot of leadership and experience in the group. There are a lot of good lads in here who always want you to do better."

On a personal note, Naylor can't wait to get reacquainted with the second tier, having come close without quite making it at previous club Portsmouth.

"I’m really excited," he added. "The boys have been pushing and working very hard in pre-season for this day.

"All the hard work always comes to that first game of the season.

“We’ve had some good games throughout the weeks, but this is a big test on Saturday and everyone is raring to go.

“There are a few derby games this season, and Preston is the first one, which will be a good one to get started with.

“I'm sure they'll bring a lot of fans down, but we’re going to take it as the first game in the Championship and not focus too much on it being a local derby.

“The lads will have it in the back of their mind that it’s going to be fierce and feisty throughout the game.”

Naylor also wants Latics to make the most of a bumper attendance inside the DW on Saturday.