The weekend defeat against Watford was Latics' sixth in their last seven matches.

It's meant a drop in league position from the top six to the bottom six.

Leam Richardson doesn't want to hear any excuses for Latics' dip in fortunes

Injuries have started to bite, while Latics have the almost weekly issue of going up against clus with far bigger squads and budgets.

Richardson, though, is only concerned with solutions - not problems.

"I'm not someone who's looking for excuses," the Latics boss said.

"I'm only someone who's looking to get better, for an answer to a problem, to work harder and to work smarter.

"If I can get this group of lads who we've brought up from League One into the Championship, and get us competing, which we are, we're in a good place.

"But at the same time, we're very mindful it's a results-based industry, and rightly so.

"You have to make sure you get enough points to hit whatever target your success is measured against.

"We know our fight, and we have to make sure we get enough points to win our fight.

"We could easily be somewhere else...we're in a great place, at a great football club, in a great environment.

"We'll keep making those strides forward because we're nowhere near the end of where we want to get to."

Wednesday night’s visit of Stoke is the first of four matches in the space of 10 days before the World Cup break.