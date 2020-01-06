No Wigan Athletic future for forward

Paul Cook has confirmed Devante Cole has no future with Wigan Athletic.

The 24-year-old striker, who spent the first half of the campaign in Scotland with Motherwell, returned to his parent club during the Christmas period.

But Cook says Cole, who hasn’t started a game for Latics since joining from Fleetwood for a modest fee in January 2018, won’t be staying long.

“He won’t be coming back on board here, no,” revealed the Latics boss.

“Devante’s future is not with the club.

“His contract’s up in the summer, he’s been out on loan, and the reality is it’ll be Devante’s choice in general.

“But there’ll be no playing time for him at Wigan Athletic.”

Cole scored four goals during his 21 appearances for Motherwell.

He played 16 times for Burton of League One during a similar loan spell last term, scoring twice.