Non-league round-up featuring Ashton Athletic, Ashton Town and Billinge

The Yellows took the lead just after the half-hour mark when Josh Nicholson converted a penalty.

Barnoldswick levelled at the beginning of the second period, only for Lewis Boyd to restore the Athletic lead towards the end.

Ashton Town in action (Pic: Dawn Marshall)

However, despite Athletic goalkeeper James Aspinall making a couple of fine saves, there was to be a last-gasp sting in the tale.

Neighbours Ashton Town were in Macron Cup action, running out 2-1 victors over Daisy Hill at Profiles Park.

Ethan Van-Aston and Tyler Magee scored for Town, with Jake O'Brien replying for Hill.

Town still have work to do if they are to avoid relegation, though, with big games coming up at Blackpool on Tuesday before Saturday's visit of Atherton LR - their main rivals for the drop.

Meanwhile, Billinge came back from Warrington with the three points after an excellent 1-0 victory over Eagle Sports.

On a sun-drenched day, and in front of a large crowd, the Storks were dominant for most of the game.

Manager Wayne Wardle had asked the players for 'a win' and they answered him in emphatic fashion.

And on another day the scoreline could have been more as strikers Rob Lamont and Richie Allen failed to take the half-chances that fell their way as Eagle - previously undefeated in nine - were up against the ropes.

The best chance came as the first half ended when Allen had a great chance to open the scoring.

After being fouled just outside the box Liam Bott's free-kick arrived at his feet but the fan favourite fired wide of the post.

There was still time for Eagle to have their best chance of the half but Ed Burnham headed wide with just the Storks keeper Gianni Gkiata standing in his way.

Eagle started the second half with a succession of corners, but the Billinge defence dealt with it and had the first chance of the period when Allen went close on 52 minutes.

The same player was then caught offside after a great move, and on 64 minutes no Stork could get on the end of a clever header back across the box from Zak Riley.

However, on 77 minutes, Billinge were ahead.

Lamont, who was excellent throughout, latched onto a defensive mix-up and prodded the ball home.

Five minutes later, the Storks had the chance to double their lead when from the same move both Allen and Liam Bott had great chances to score.

It was not to be but Billinge saw out the final minutes for a well-earned and much needed victory.

After the game Wardle was full of praise for his charges saying: "Since Christmas we have looked like a decent team but have let ourselves down with a couple of results especially last week's defeat.

"But we bounced back superbly. This is a really tough place to come to - and Eagle are in great form - but we silenced their fans, the lads won their personal battles and we thoroughly deserved the three points."

In the Wigan Amateur League, it was Sam Davenport Cup day with the two postponed first-round games being played.

Ashton Villa were edged out 1-0 by Ormskirk thanks to a second-half goal from Craig Giblin, while AFC Wigan Res saw off Abram Athletic 6-3.

Dan Brown claimed a hat-trick, Tommy Levens two and Alex Walsh the other.

McHale Baker Division Two leaders Leigh Town could only draw 4-4 with bottom side Seven Brooks.

Ryan Green with two, Chad Drake and Charlie Pimblett scored for Town, while Jim Clarke, Dan North, Neil Mc Dowell and Danny Cullen netted for the visitors.

Digmoor Res lost 6-4 to fellow title contenders Makerfield, with Sam Helsby getting four for the visitors and Mike Halsall and Steven Kay adding the others.

Olly Byrne, Matt Howells, Andy Howells and Ben Carberry scred for Digmoor.

In the Laithwaite Shield, Winstanley St Aidans - who have held the old trophy on many occasions - slammed Wigan Junior Latics 6-1 to reach the semi-final.

Joe Hull got a hat-trick and Jamie Harrison, Cayne Hanley and Josh Peet added one each, with Daniel Bradshaw replying.

Leigh Foundry also made it to the next round after defeating Sutton Junction 3-1, Daniel Gunning, Matt Rabbitt and Adam Thomason scoring the goals while Adam Wilson replied for the visitors.

Also through to the last four are Gidlow Athletic, thanks to a 5-4 penalty shoot-out victory over Dog & Gun.

Hag Fold also won on penalties, 4-3 against Cherrybrook after the two teams had drawn 4-4, with Jonny Green, Craig Massey, Mason Marsh and Jimmy Mason netting the home side's goals.

Whelley got a walk over into the next round as Sutton Junction Res couldn’t raise a team.

And there was more sad news for the league with two stalwarts passing away in the last week.

Martin Saxon, who played at Shevington and was a dominating centre half, had been battling cancer for some time.

Sincere condolences to wife Julie and his family and friends for their sad loss.

Norman Hickson, son of Football League referee Wilf Hickson, has died after a long illness.

He played for Greenough Street for many years, before turning his attention to Sunday football as manager of multi champions Victoria FC and giving long service as the league's inter-league manager.