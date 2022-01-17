Non-league round-up: Won one, drawn one, lost one

Action from Billinge at the weekend (Pic: Terry Pope)

The home side were off to a flyer when a visiting player put through his own net inside 15 minutes.

After a half-time 'commotion', as both teams left the pitch, Ashton doubled their lead shortly after the restart through John Edgerton.

And captain Alex Noonan made it three with a bullet header.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manager Lee Bignell said: "The lads were fantastic. That was a really impressive performance and we are improving with every game.

"It’s good to see the work we put in at training is finally coming to fruition."

Chairman Mark Hayes tweeted: "That was awesome. Run, chase, battle, fight for every ball Very, very proud of every player again today. 11 to go."

Neighbours Ashton Athletic had a much tougher afternoon, going down 3-0 at home to Charnock Richard.

It might have been different had Sam Harding not seen an early free-kick fly just over the bar.

Charnock took full advantage and, following a slip in the home defence, Lewis Haydock sent a looping shot into the back of the net.

Only a great save from Danny Lever prevented Charnock going further in front, with the goalkeeper then tipping another goalbound effort on to the bar and away.

The second goal which had been coming arrived on the half-hour mark, with Carl Grimshaw firing low into the bottom corner from an acute angle.

Ashton had a couple of half-chances to pull one back, and Charnock put the game beyond them less than a minute into the second half.

Credit Athletic for keeping going, with Josh Nicholson rattling the crossbar, before Spencer Bibby fired a free kick just over from 25 yards out.

Meanwhile, it took a superb defensive display from Billinge to grind out a 1-1 draw against high-flying Egerton.

The Yellows arrived at Barrows Farm unbeaten in 15 games - including 14 victories - and the Storks knew that they would be in for a battle against a very strong Knutsford outfit.

They had to ride their luck at times, especially when the visitors slammed a penalty against the bar, but Wayne Wardle's men gave it 100 per cent and could have snatched the three points at the death.

In fact, Billinge were the quickest out the blocks as captain Zak Riley's effort brought a great save out of Egerton's keeper Jamie Preston.

Milan Thompson went close for the visitors on 10 minutes, but a minute later the Storks were ahead.

Rob Lamont was fouled 30 yards out and, from Liam Fitzgerald's resultant free-kick, Riley cleverly headed the ball back across the six-yard area for Richie Allen to smash the ball against the crossbar and in.

The remainder of the half saw Egerton slowly coming into the game with Gary Da Costa a threat down the Storks' left-hand side.

But the Storks back three of Wardle, Riley and Brad Higgins stayed resolute and if they were breached then keeper Joe Williams was on hand producing two terrific saves enabling them to go into the break 1-0 up.

Egerton would start the second period strongly and they drew level on 50 minutes when Thompson was left unmarked to knock home from close range.

This gave the Yellows added impetus, but Billinge defended superbly, endured a 10-minute onslaught, and slowly got a foot back in the game and started to attack with confidence.

On 65 minutes, Egerton were handed a great chance to take the lead when referee Anthony Parr Robinson adjudged that Fitzgerald had handed the ball in the box.

It appeared very harsh, as it was hit at Fitzgerald from close-range and defected off his thigh and hit his hand.

As it was, justice was seen to be done as Thompson's penalty kick thundered back off the bar.

The remainder of the game saw few chances, but the Storks almost won it in added-on time.

Firstly Egerton just about managed to clear the ball after an almighty scramble in the six-yard box and then, in the final moments, a corner from the left went right across the goal requiring just the slightest of touches, but nobody could quite get a toe to the ball and the game finished all-square.

"We were up against it for long periods but our discipline was excellent," said Billinge manager Wayne Wardle.

"There are some very tired bodies right now as every single player gave absolutely everything.

"We were missing a number of key players with injury and availability then we had a couple of dropouts on the morning of the game meaning I had to draft a couple of reserve lads in, but everybody was superb."