The Cobblers led heading into the final quarter thanks to Sam Hoskins' brilliant free-kick midway through the first half.

But the visitors had no answer to a Latics onslaught, with substitute Callum McManaman scoring a late winner after Charlie Hughes had equalised.

Matt Smith gets to grips with Northampton

"It's a step up in standard and, if you don't defend right, you get punished, and we were today," acknowledged Brady.

"We're still getting there, but today's performance gave me a lot of confidence in the group.

"On a big pitch like this, it's very difficult to step on and press like we did in the first half.

"And that's a big reason why we couldn't step on as much in the second half.

"We scored a very good goal, that's the quality Sam possesses.

"We also hit the post, but I'll compliment Wigan here.

"The blocks in the box won them the game today.

"A lot of our opportunities were what I'd want from my team.

"But their attitude, their never-say-die, their never-give-up, was really commendable."

Both Brady and assistant Colin Calderwood were yellow-carded in the second half, leaving the Cobblers manager fuming at a lack of consistency from the officials.

"McManaman has poleaxed one of my players, and the referee has done nothing about that," he said.

"And the fourth official pretends he hasn't seen it, which is disappointing.

"It's just the consistency and the dark arts they were using.