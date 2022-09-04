Official apology after Wigan Athletic victory at Luton Town

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latics had trailed 1-0 heading into the last 10 minutes, before Callum Lang equalised with a shot that went in off home defender Tom Lockyer.

Rather than sit back, Latics continued to push, and looked to have won a penalty when Graeme Shinnie was clearly tripped in the area.

Will Keane in action at Luton

Referee Chris Kavanagh thought otherwise, however, with Shinnie chasing him up the pitch to vent his fury.

Latics managed to force a late winner through Thelo Aasgaard, meaning the decision wasn't as crucial as it might have been.

And the Latics boss admitted he would have been 'slightly disappointing' had it proved costly.

When asked if he felt his side should have been awarded a spot-kick, Richardson said: "Yes, I think so.

"Listen, the officials have all sorts of things going on, a million decisions to make at both ends.

"The game is full of moving parts, some days you'll get them, some days you won't.

"But when the officials approach you after the game and say 'I might have made an error', that normally tells you.

"Thankfully it didn't cost us, but if we hadn't got the win, I'd have been slightly disappointed."

Richardson also saluted the travelling army of 1,035 for helping his side over the line.

"In portions of that first half, we needed them, and we needed them badly,” he added.