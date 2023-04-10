Old team-mate backs Wigan Athletic boss to shine despite 'very difficult cards'

Martin's Swansea side nudged Latics closer to an instant return to League One with a 2-0 victory at the DW, to leave them eight points adrift of safety with only five matches remaining.

But he remains adamant his former Scotland international colleague is the right man to lead the Latics rebuild.

Swansea boss Russell Martin spoke highly of his former Scotland colleague Shaun Maloney after Monday's game

"I think Shaun's going to be a brilliant manager," he said. "I think he's already doing good things here, having been dealt some very difficult cards.

"He's come into the club in such a difficult situation, with the same group of players who found themselves in a very difficult position.

"Then you've also had the points deduction he's had to deal with.

"I can't speak on behalf of Shaun but, looking from outside, I think he's doing a very good job.

"He's made them very hard to play against, and the performances they've put in, having watched their games, deserved more than they've got.

"And I know at least one manager has said exactly the same thing after they've played against Wigan.

"They caused us a few problems today, they had some good moments in the game.

"And I hope he gets given the time to do what he wants to do.

"He's a fiercely intelligent guy, he's a really good person...I really enjoyed playing with him on the field and his company off the field.

"He brings so many qualities, and I do believe he's destined for really good things as a manager.

"Hopefully that will be here, because I know it's a club he has a lot of fondness for."

Martin also refused to condemn Latics to relegation despite the cards appearing to be stacked against them.

"I think if you'd have asked that question about Huddersfield four games ago, the answer would have been a lot different to what it is now," he countered.

"You never say never in this game, and I spoke to one of their players before the game, and he spoke about how brilliant the mood in their dressing room was.

"The mentality they've got, the togetherness they've got, I think that's going to be huge for them."I certainly hope they do, because I respect Shaun a lot, and what he's trying to do.

"I'll have my fingers crossed for him, and we'll see."

Swansea's victory was particularly sweet for goalkeeper Andy Fisher, a former Shevington High School student, and who capped his return 'home' with a breathtaking save to deny Thelo Aasgaard in the closing stages.

"It was a really brilliant save, and I'm really pleased for him," added Martin.

"I know he had a lot of family and friends here, so I'm made up for him.