Wigan Athletic boss takes full responsibility for Swansea City setback

Two first-half goals from Joel Piroe were the difference at the DW, and it could have been even worse for Latics had the Dutchman not also hit the woodwork before the interval.

Latics are now eight points adrift of safety with only five matches to go.

The Easter Monday home defeat to Swansea was a tough watch for Shaun Maloney

But Maloney was quick to defend his players following his first home defeat in charge.

"I can't blame the players for that, I thought they were very, very good, as they have been for 12 games," he said.

"I'll definitely take that result on me.

"Coming into this game, we'd been unbeaten at home, and in the position we are in, I wanted to be very, very aggressive at our own stadium.

"We could have been defensive for 90 minutes, Swansea are very good on the ball, very good in possession.

"But I made the decision to go very aggressive, and the players did everything I asked them to do.

"It was one of those days where it was very difficult for us.

"But it also showed me how much work we have to do on the pitch - and probably even more off it."

When asked whether, in hindsight, he'd have done anything different, the Latics boss added: "When we got it right, we did cause them problems, taking it off them.

"But particularly for the two goals, there were definitely instructions given that we knew if we got it wrong, they could hurt us - and they did.

"Look, maybe I could have done something slightly different on the right side, to stop them getting out.

"But that would have allowed them to have the ball far easier than what they did, and I wanted to be aggressive.

"I'm not sure I'd change anything drastically, this is our stadium, and I don't want to defend and give the opposition the ball for that long.

"It was just one of those days where we know we have to get miles better on the pitch.

"And off the pitch, I've known since I came in that we have a lot of work to do, so that when we play these teams again, we can give better accounts of ourselves.

"We did have opportunities in that second half, but we have to be a lot more dangerous as an attacking team than we are at the moment."

Piroe was twice given the freedom of the DW Stadium to fire identical first-half goals that gave the Swans a stranglehold on the game they never looked like relinquishing.

The Dutchman was only denied a hat-trick before the break by Ben Amos’ left-hand post, with Ryan Nyambe in particular having a tortuous afternoon.

Despite the second-half introduction of Thelo Aasgaard, Josh Magennis, top scorer Will Keane, Tom Pearce and Scott Smith - making his league debut - Latics were kept at arm's length.