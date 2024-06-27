Oldham Athletic loan plea set to fall on deaf ears at Wigan Athletic

By Paul Kendrick
Published 27th Jun 2024, 13:33 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2024, 13:34 BST
Oldham Athletic chief executive Darren Royle says his club 'would love' to secure a second loan deal for Wigan Athletic's young forward Josh Stones - although his pleas appear certain to fall on deaf ears.

The 20-year-old spent a short period of time with the 'other Latics' last season, scoring three times in four games before suffering a foot injury in January that ended his season.

Wigan Athletic boss makes honest squad admission ahead of Hungary trip

Wigan boss Shaun Maloney has already confirmed Stones will not be loaned out again next season, as he will be competing for a starting spot at the Brick Community Stadium.

Shaun Maloney has big plans for Josh Stones next season - at Wigan Athletic
Shaun Maloney has big plans for Josh Stones next season - at Wigan Athletic

Indeed, he is currently the only striker on the club's books, following the departure of experienced trio Charlie Wyke, Josh Magennis and Stephen Humphrys.

That's not stopped Royle voicing his desire to look into a second loan.

"Josh Stones loves the club and we love him, and we'd love to have the chance of bringing him back," said Royle. "It's a priority, but we've got to be realistic as well.

"I'm sure he's someone who would figure in Wigan's first team squad. What they have got to weigh up is, is he someone that needs games again?

"If there's any chance of signing him then we would do. That's where we are with it."

Speaking earlier this week, Maloney had reiterated his desire to add to his striking ranks, rather than lose any further bodies.

"The No.9 position is an area we're really looking at," he said. "Josh Stones had a short spell in the team before his loan to Oldham, but it would be a big ask to be our only No.9 at the moment.

"We’re probably looking at needing to sign two No.9s, to take that burden off Josh and to fight for the jersey. We need to strengthen that area, and very quickly."

However, Royle appears determined to at least ask the question this summer.

"I think everyone got to realise that Josh cared and was passionate," he told the Oldham Times. "He put a massive shift in and was great for the culture around the dressing room and he scored goals, very good goals, and won us games. What more do you want?"

