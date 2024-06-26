Wigan Athletic boss makes honest squad admission ahead of Hungary trip

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shaun Maloney has conceded Wigan Athletic are 'probably three players down' on where he'd ideally like to be for the first week of pre-season.

But the Latics boss is hopeful of adding a couple more new players before Monday, when the squad departs for a week-long training camp in Hungary.

Maloney has made three signings so far this off-season, adding loan duo Mickael Olakigbe (Brentford) and Calvin Ramsay (Liverpool), as well as Dion Rankine from Chelsea on a three-year deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaun Maloney has been back on the grass at Christopher Park with his squad this week

In addition, veteran Andy Lonergan will combine his new role as goalkeeping coach with providing back-up for youngsters Sam Tickle and Tom Watson.

Latics have re-signed Jason Kerr, Harry McHugh and Callum McManaman, but Maloney is well aware there are positions 'which need to be stronger' in the squad.

When asked whether he was happy with how recruitment was going, Maloney replied: "Yes and no. When you look at the other clubs in the division, Rotherham have done amazing work, but every club is different, with the levels of resources and finances.

"I've been really happy with the three we've got in, but there's definitely positions in which we need to be stronger. I gave us a target of 90 per cent of the squad for the first day, and we're probably three players down on that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And it is really about getting that work done as soon as possible, because every session I feel is valuable. But I know everyone is working really hard, it's certainly not through a lack of effort."

On the prospect of possibly adding to the squad before Hungary, Maloney said: "Yeah definitely, we're still pushing for a couple on that."

With Charlie Wyke, Josh Magennis and Stephen Humphrys having moved on to pastures new, it's no secret centre-forward is the most pressing area for concern.

"Absolutely," agreed Maloney. "And not just because of the goals we lost, but also the personalities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Josh especially brought something to the group that no-one else had, in terms of his leadership.

"But yeah, the No.9 position is an area we're really looking at...Josh Stones had a short spell in the team before his loan to Oldham, but it would be a big ask to be our only No.9 at the moment.

"We’re probably looking at needing to sign two No.9s, to take that burden off Josh and to fight for the jersey.