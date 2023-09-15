Omar Rekik 'can't wait to get started' to right the wrongs he suffered at Wigan Athletic

Watch more videos on Shots!

The Tunisia international returned to the DW on transfer deadline day for his second loan spell from Arsenal of the year.

Rekik's first spell at the DW was a disaster on and off the field, as Latics suffered from well-documented ownership issues and were relegated from the Championship.

Omar Rekik has been back on the grass at Christopher Park as he starts his second spell with Latics

Despite the memories of that period, Rekik - who impressed during his time on the field - was desperate to come back when the opportunity arose very late in the window.

And the 21-year-old - who can play anywhere in the backline and in midfield - has added motivation to impress.

"After being here during such a hard time, and experiencing it from the inside, it did something with me," he said.

"This club will always have a part of my heart, and of course so many of the faces from last year are still the same.

"I continued to speak to the gaffer, obviously I know a lot of other people here already, and there are some new players here as well.

"I could see a really good team being put together, so it wasn't really that difficult to make the decision to come back.

"Look, it was a really hard season for us last year, let's get that clear.

"With everything that's happened around the club, it's not been in the easiest position for everyone.

"But this is a new season, and I want to try to help the team as much as I can."

Rekik put pen to paper while recovering from a minor injury, but he says he's ready to go as soon as Shaun Maloney gives him the nod.

"I'm really excited to be back, and I can't wait to get started on the field," he said.

"I picked up a little injury during the transfer window, which is why I came in a little bit unfit.