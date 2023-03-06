On-loan striker admits he'd 'love to' extend his stay with Wigan Athletic

The former Manchester United junior arrived at Wigan last summer on a season-long loan from Watford.

After taking time to settle at the DW, he's enjoying his best run of games under Shaun Maloney.

Ashley Fletcher led the line impressively against Birmingham

Indeed, he's scored important equalisers in two of the last four games - against Birmingham and Bristol City - to save a couple of precious points.

And he's already looking at putting down some roots in the region in which he grew up.

"I'd love to stay here, I'd love to," he said. "I'm enjoying my football here, and I'm enjoying being in the team.

"I hadn't played a lot of football when I arrived here, going back for the last 18 months.

"I'm just happy to be in the team, and feeling appreciated under the gaffer, and here at Wigan

"What I need to do is repay the gaffer and the club with good performances., and help us to stay up."

On extending his stay, he added: "That's probably a conversation to be had in the summer.

"But I'll try and enjoy myself as much as I can before then.

"I've had highs and lows since I've been here, but we've got 12 games left to cement ourselves in this division."

Having struggled for game-time under Leam Richardson and Kolo Toure, Fletcher was left out of the 18 for new boss Maloney's first game at Blackburn.

Since then, however, he's been an ever present, and admits he can't wait for the games to come around.

"I'm really enjoying my football at the moment," Fletcher added. "The gaffer's given me a lot of confidence, he's given me a run in the team, which is what I needed.

"I'm loving my time under him and just want to keep it going.

"I need to repay him with more goals, and hopefully this is the start."

