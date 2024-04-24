OPINION: An eventful 12 months for Wigan Athletic - but why 'Season Zero' needed to happen

Latics players thank the travelling fans after last weekend's victory at League One champions Portsmouth

But Saturday's visit of Bristol Rovers will bring down the curtain on another eventful campaign for the club.

Not 'eventful' in terms of pulling off another Great Escape, or achieving another promotion.

Indeed, it's the first season since the days of Steve Bruce where Latics will finish pretty much dead middle of the table.

But in terms of being 'eventful', I've a feeling we'll be looking back on this one for many years to come.

‘Season Zero' in the rebuild.

Where it all started in the Mike Danson era.

When the foundations were carefully laid by Shaun Maloney and Gregor Rioch for the club to get back to where it once was.

The manager predicted it would be a season of ups and downs, and he certainly got that right.

Latics have beaten all the top sides - a couple of them (ahem), both home and away - which certainly bodes well for next year.

At the same time, Latics have struggled against most of the bottom sides - which will need addressing over the summer.

But the campaign as a whole can be considered nothing short of an overwhelming success.

Don't believe me? Think back to where we were exactly 12 months ago.

Approaching the last game of the campaign with the players having not been paid - again - and many of them having opted not to play against Rotherham.

With the aforementioned Danson having not yet stepped forward - publicly at least - there was a very real possibility that Latics were playing the final game of their existence.

Make no mistake...if Danson hadn't shown his hand, Latics would not have taken their place on the start line last August.

The events of the last nine months have to be gauged with this in mind and, as a result, things really could not have gone any better.

With both hands tied behind their back, Maloney and Rioch's recruitment - under an embargo - proved to be extremely shrewd.

Making the most of the freebie and loan market, most of the players brought in have contributed enormously to the success of this season.

With several big-name, high-profile players - who have not played a lot of football this term - out of contract this summer, and the embargo lifted, they should have even more leeway to further bolster the squad.

We must also mention the number of young players who have stepped up in the club's hour of need, and proved themselves to be genuine first-team players with big futures.

Academy graduates like Scott Smith who, just over a year ago, returned from an unsuccessful loan spell at non-league Torquay, and had to ask Maloney if he could in with first-team training.

Like Charlie Hughes, who only made his league debut on Boxing Day last season, but who has broken into the England Under-20 squad and shortlisted for League One Young Player of the Year.

And Sam Tickle, whose appearance against Rotherham on the final day last term was his league debut in a Latics shirt...when he plays against Bristol Rovers this weekend, it will make it 46/46 starts this season.

That trio will most likely make up the three-man shortlist for Player of the Year.